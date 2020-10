A healthcare worker holds a test tube after administering a sample from a person at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 6,751 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 419 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 841,661 cases and 85,704 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.