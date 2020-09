FILE PHOTO: Visitors wipe their hands with alcohol at the Casa Azul (the Blue House), the Frida Kahlo Museum, on its first day open since closing due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mexico City, Mexico September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported 4,771 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 629 additional fatalities on Tuesday, bringing its totals to 676,487 infections and 71,678 deaths, according to updated Health Ministry data.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.