A banner fashioned to resemble a giant protective mask is placed on a monument of Benito Juarez, as a message to the community to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Iztapalapa neighbourhood, one of the highly contagious zones, in Mexico City, Mexico, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 5,618 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 615 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 511,369 cases and 55,908 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.