Michigan halts indoor dining, in-person high school, college for three weeks

FILE PHOTO: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media about the flooding along the Tittabawassee River, after several dams breached, in downtown Midland, Michigan, U.S., May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. state of Michigan will ban indoor dining and in-person high school and college for three weeks starting on Wednesday amid a rising number of coronavirus cases, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Sunday.

“We are in the worst moment of this pandemic to date,” Whitmer told a televised news conference announcing the dramatic steps. “The situation has never been more dire. We are at the precipice and we need to take some action.”

Whitmer also said she was temporarily banning all events in indoor entertainment venues, concert halls, movie theaters, sporting venues, casinos, bingo halls and skating rinks, warning that without action the state could lose 1,000 residents a week from the COVID-19 pandemic, which would be about twice the current rate.

She is also halting all organized sports except professional sports during the three-week period.

Michigan hit a new daily record for reported cases on Friday with 8,516 new cases. The state to date has reported 251,813 COVID-19 cases and 7,994 deaths.

Whitmer’s order does not close retail stores, hair salons, public transit, manufacturing or construction or other work that cannot be done remotely or in-person school for younger children and gyms for individual activities.

She also urged Michigan residents not to hold Thanksgiving gatherings with extended family next week.

Republican Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement that Republicans were “disappointed that Gov. Whitmer chose to go it alone, again.”