Microsoft clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is pictured ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said it has seen a 775% jump in a month for Teams calling and meeting in Italy, withdrawing an earlier statement that the surge was for its cloud services in regions around the world that enforced social distancing to curb transmission of the coronavirus.

The company posted the correction in a blog late Monday, which was originally posted on March 28.

Microsoft did not provide any details on growth in cloud services in virus affected regions in the latest blog update. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company had said Teams has seen a significant spike in usage, with 44 million daily users currently on the workplace chat application.