Minnesota governor mandates use of face coverings in businesses, indoor public settings

FILE PHOTO: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks about a change in charges to the officers involved in the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St Paul, Minnesota, U.S. June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order on Wednesday requiring the use of face coverings in indoor businesses and indoor public settings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“By combatting the spread of COVID-19, masking will help protect our neighbors, keep our businesses open, and get us on track to return to the activities we love,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

The executive order will take effect on Saturday and excludes individuals with certain conditions as well as children who are 5 years old and under.

The new order covers all indoor spaces and businesses, even when people are waiting outside to enter such places, and also applies to workers in outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible.

Individuals riding on public transportation and using ride-sharing vehicles should also wear a face covering.