Ethnic minorities disproportionately affected by coronavirus: The Lancet

FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical staff dressed in a protective suit holds the hand of a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. Picture taken October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

(Reuters) - Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Blacks and Asians at increased risk of COVID-19 infection compared to white individuals, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal bit.ly/3kol5kR.

About 18.7 million patients from 50 studies were included to establish the findings, the analysis said.

Forty-two of the studies were from the United States and eight from the United Kingdom.