Cage Warriors event to go ahead after switch to Manchester

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The Cage Warriors mixed martial arts promotion is set to go ahead with its planned event in England this week despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus after a switch of venue from London to Manchester.

With the UFC having cancelled its London card after a failed attempt to move it to the United Staates, Cage Warriors boss Graham Boylan announced on Twitter that his fight card could not go ahead in London as the venue owners planned to close.

However, shortly afterwards Boylan announced on the social media site that the card would go ahead after all.

“I & team have spent the past 45 mins moving the entire event to Manchester. The event is ON, just relocated and still behind closed doors,” Boylan tweeted.

Founded in 2002 and based in London, Cage Warriors has given a path to the UFC for many up-and-coming mixed martial artists including Irishman Conor McGregor, a two-division champion with Boylan’s promotion before repeating that feat in the UFC.