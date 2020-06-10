Mnuchin says will consider more direct payments in next U.S. coronavirus aid bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he “definitely” believes another coronavirus aid bill is needed to assist U.S. recovery and will look seriously at including more direct payments to individuals and other measures to put people back to work.

Testifying before the U.S. Senate Small Business Committee, Mnuchin said the Trump administration and Congress should proceed cautiously and further aid should be targeted to those businesses and sectors that are having the most difficulty reopening after coronavirus-driven shutdowns.