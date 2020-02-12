Business News
February 12, 2020 / 7:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Coronavirus economic impact won't last beyond 2020: Treasury's Mnuchin

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during a hearing on the President's FY2021 Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the negative economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak is a one-time event that will not last beyond 2020.

At a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on the Trump administration’s budget plan, he said the coronavirus would not affect the administration’s long-term U.S. growth forecasts.

“I don’t expect the coronavirus will have an impact beyond this year,” Mnuchin said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below