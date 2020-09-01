Thousands of small-business loans may have been fraudulent, US House panel finds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of loans worth billions of dollars may have been subject to fraud, waste and abuse in the $659 billion taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) aimed at helping small U.S. businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic, a congressional panel said on Tuesday.

Over $1 billion went to companies that received multiple loans, in violation of the program’s rules, the House of Representatives’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said.