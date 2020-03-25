Telecoms group GSMA offers refunds for canceled Mobile World Congress

Employees pass by Fira de Barcelona after the Mobile World Congress (MWC) was cancelled in Barcelona, Spain February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BERLIN (Reuters) - Telecoms industry group GSMA said on Wednesday it would refund tickets bought for the Mobile World Congress last month after the trade fair in Barcelona became one of the first business casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.

The purchase price of all attendee tickets will be refunded in full, the GSMA said, also offering exhibitors a choice of refunds or credits toward the cost of attending the event over the next three years.

The GSMA was forced to call off the event, originally due to have been held from Feb. 24-27, following an exodus of major exhibitors over concerns that coronavirus could spread among its 100,000-plus guests.

Exhibitors who pulled out would not be eligible to get their cash back but would be able, like others, to receive a cumulative credit of 125% of the fees they paid this year to offset the cost of attending over the next three years.