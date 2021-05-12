Australia taps Moderna for 25 million COVID-19 shots

(Reuters) -Australia on Wednesday tapped Moderna Inc for 25 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, as the country tries to speed up its vaccination drive and cut reliance on AstraZeneca, whose shot has been linked to risks of rare blood clots.

FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Moderna said it will provide 10 million doses against the original strain of the virus this year and 15 million doses of its updated variant booster candidate in 2022.

The U.S. drugmaker is expected to submit an application for provisional approval of its vaccine candidate to the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia shortly.

A spokesman for Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The country’s isolation strategy has helped it so far prevent a large pandemic impact, but its rollout of authorized vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca has been slow.

It has been successful in containing fresh outbreaks through swift contract tracing, lockdowns and social distancing measures and recorded only about 29,931 infections and 910 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

However, it has so far administered at least 2.66 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in a population of more than 25 million people, according to a Reuters tally.

The vaccination drive was last month affected by concerns about rare blood clotting cases tied to the AstraZeneca shot.

In April, the country doubled its order of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate to 40 million shots, enough for four-fifths of the population, which would be delivered by the end of the year.

Australia’s supply deal with Moderna is subject to regulatory nod for the booster shot as well as its original vaccine candidate, which is authorized for emergency use in individuals 18 years of age or older in the United States.

Moderna’s shot has also received authorization from health agencies including Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.