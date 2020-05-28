CordenPharma extends deal with Moderna to supply lipids for COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company CordenPharma has extended its agreement with Moderna Inc to supply large volumes of lipids used to produce Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The expanded agreement will be effective immediately to help meet Moderna’s increasing demand over the coming months, it said in a statement.

“This expansion will increase supply of lipid excipients used to manufacture our mRNA products,” Moderna’s chief technical operations and quality officer, Juan Andres, said.