Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, YNET reports

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna Inc to buy its coronavirus vaccine that is entering the final stage of testing, leading Israeli news website YNET reported on Sunday.

YNET, quoting unnamed officials at Israel’s Health Ministry, did not report further details. A ministry spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Moderna confirmed on Thursday it planned to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers for its vaccine in July.