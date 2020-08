FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday smaller volume agreements for its experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate have been executed between $32 and $37 per dose.

“We will be responsible on price well below value during the pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said on a conference call, adding that larger volume agreements under discussion will be at a lower price.