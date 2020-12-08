Switzerland increases order for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and a medical sryinge are placed on a Moderna logo in this illustration taken November 29, 2020. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

(Reuters) -Switzerland has increased its confirmed order for Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine doses to 7.5 million from 4.5 million, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.

The vaccine, mRNA-1273, is currently under review in the country, and Moderna said it could ship it as soon as regulatory approval is granted.

The company has submitted applications seeking emergency use authorization in the United States and the European Union after full results from a late-stage study showed the vaccine was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns.

Vaccine doses to be supplied to the country will be sourced from Moderna’s European production capacity with its partner Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza and Rovi of Spain for fill-finish services.

Moderna, whose vaccine requires two doses per person, has said it remains on track to produce between 500 million and 1 billion doses annually by 2021.