The chips are down as Monte Carlo casino reopens after coronavirus closure

Employees, wearing protective face masks, clean a roulette table before the reopening of Monte Carlo Casino, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Monaco June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONACO (Reuters) - With steam-cleaned gaming tables, plexiglass around the slot machines, and croupiers in masks and gloves, Monte Carlo’s famed casino is ready for the dice to roll again in the age of coronavirus.

The Casino de Monte-Carlo had been forced to close its doors due the lockdown measures. But with restrictions gradually easing, it was ready on Friday to welcome back gamers.

“For this reopening, the casino has been completely redesigned in a COVID-19 mode”, casino managing director Boris Donskoff told Reuters.

The hours will be reduced and strict hygiene measures followed in its ornate rooms. Gaming tables have been spaced to respect social distancing measures and to ensure safety for both staff and clients.

Employees wearing masks have cleaned the slot machines.

Donskoff said a limited number of gamers would be allowed to enter the casino and cards would be destroyed every day.