FILE PHOTO: Prince Albert II of Monaco, his wife Princess Charlene and their children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella stand on the palace balcony during the traditional Sainte Devote procession in Monaco, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

NICE, France (Reuters) - Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health “is not a cause for concern”, his office said on Thursday.

“Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments,” it said in a statement.

