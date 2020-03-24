Money fund turmoil spotlights New Jersey portfolio's 'shadow price'

BOSTON (Reuters) - A New Jersey municipal money-market fund run by BNY Mellon Corp is still paying investors $1.00 a share, even though the mark-to-market price of the fund recently dropped to $0.9968 per share, analysts said on Tuesday.

It is not unusual for money-market fund prices to fluctuate from their $1-per-share stable net asset value (NAV).

But the $51 million General New Jersey Municipal Money Market Fund is the only money fund, as of Tuesday, that had to disclose a material decline in its market value NAV, according to disclosures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Coronavirus-led turmoil in debt markets is putting extra downward pressure on money fund mark-to-market values, or shadow prices, said Pete Crane, president of money fund research firm Crane Data LLC.

After the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the SEC put in rules that require funds to disclose a relatively big downward move in shadow price. It serves as a pre-notification that a fund is potentially heading in the direction of breaking the buck, even though it has not.

The disclosure is triggered if a shadow price falls below $0.9975 a share.

The shadow price NAV of the General New Jersey Municipal Money Market Fund, for example, deviated enough from its $1.00 stable NAV that it required BNY Mellon on Monday to file a material event disclosure with the SEC. The fund’s shadow NAV fell as low as $0.9968 per share on Friday. The market NAV has since recovered to $0.9987.

But the fund was never breaking the buck, Crane and other analysts in the industry said.

As long as a money fund’s per-share shadow price remains in the range of $0.9950 to $1.1050, the fund can price its portfolio at a stable $1 NAV. And that means investors still receive $1 per share on their $1-per-share investment.

Shadow prices are used by the money market fund industry to show that per-share market value of a portfolio can fluctuate. Shadow prices are expected to closely track, or shadow, the stable $1 per share NAV.

The shadow price reflects the current market value of the securities the fund owns, rather than the amortized cost of those securities. SEC rules permit a money market fund to value its securities at cost and spread out, or amortize, any discounts given or premiums paid on the securities when the fund acquired them.