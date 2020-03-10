Mongolia confirms first coronavirus case, a French national

ULAANBAATAR (Reuters) - Mongolia said on Tuesday that a French national working in the country has been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus that has spread throughout the globe, marking the country’s first case.

The National Emergency Commission said in a statement the individual traveled to Mongolia from France and transited through Moscow. The government has identified 42 people the patient has met with and another 120 individuals who had close contact with the person.

(This story corrects number of individuals the patient was in close contact with in second paragraph to 120 from 142.)