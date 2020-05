FILE PHOTO: A woman takes photos by the Morgan Stanley building in Times Square in New York City, New York U.S., February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is planning to start getting some traders to return to its New York headquarters in mid- to late-June, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Wall Street bank expects that only a small number of traders and workers in other departments will make use of the option, the report.