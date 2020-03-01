Morocco may postpone sports, cultural events over coronavirus

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco is considering the postponement of sports and cultural events over coronavirus fears, a national committee charged with overseeing the state’s response to the disease said on Sunday, state media reported.

Mass gatherings may also be canceled the committee said, adding that travel to and from countries suffering from coronavirus outbreak would continue to be monitored.

Morocco, which has not confirmed any coronavirus cases, said it had tested 25 people suspected of having the virus but so far all the tests had come back negative.

Morocco’s airline RAM has extended its suspension of direct flights to China, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. But it continues to operate flights to Italy which is at the heart of Europe’s worst outbreak.

The committee urged travelers coming from countries suffering from coronavirus outbreak to avoid crowded venues, monitor their body temperature for 14 days and seek medical help in case of symptoms.