Morocco to close non-essential public places starting today: Interior Ministry

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco will close eateries, cinemas, theaters, sports, public clubs, baths, and other entertainment venues starting from today over coronavirus fears, the Interior Ministry said.

Markets, and shops selling necessary goods as well as restaurants offering a delivery service are exempt, the ministry said in a statement.

Morocco, which confirmed 29 coronavirus cases, including one death and one recovery, suspended all international flights, closed schools and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.