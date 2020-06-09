Morocco to ease coronavirus lockdown measures

RABAT (Reuters) - The Moroccan government said on Tuesday it will start easing restrictive measures imposed to curb coronavirus infections but delay a full lifting of the state of emergency until July 10.

Morocco has been on lockdown since March 20. The gradual relaxation will take into account disparities in the infection rate between Moroccan regions, the government said in a statement.

Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani is expected to brief the parliament on Wednesday on the next steps.

Morocco had confirmed 8,437 coronavirus cases, including 210 deaths, by Tuesday evening, as the rise of hot spots within factories and families complicates efforts to curb contagion.