Morocco's coronavirus cases more than double to 17 - health ministry

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco confirmed 9 new coronavirus cases on Saturday bringing the total number of infected people to 17, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The new cases include the country’s first locally transmitted case while the remaining cases contracted the virus in Spain, Italy and France, the ministry said in a statement.

Morocco has suspended all football matches, closed all schools, halted flights with 9 countries and canceled gatherings of more than 50 people.