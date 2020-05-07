Coronavirus lockdown measures in Moscow extended till May 31, mayor says

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Moscow have been extended until May 31, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday in a blog post on his personal website.

Some measures in place since late March will be eased from May 12, he said, including the return to work for industrial and construction companies. But Sobyanin added it was still too early to reopen sports facilities, restaurants and theaters.

Moscow is the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus crisis, with 92,676 of the country’s 177,160 cases, though Sobyanin said earlier the real number of cases in the capital was around 300,000.