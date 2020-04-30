Factbox: Elon Musk protest tweets against coronavirus lockdowns

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who has a history of being outspoken on Twitter, lashed out on the social media platform over the past several days with his strong views on restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Silicon Valley billionaire entrepreneur and head of Tesla Inc expressed complete disapproval of the restrictions in the past when he tweeted here, "The coronavirus panic is dumb" in March.

On Wednesday, Musk doubled down - calling the lockdown measures “fascist”, during the electric carmaker’s first-quarter earnings conference call with analysts.

Below are some additional Musk tweets on lockdown measures:

April 29th:

- "FREE AMERICA NOW" (bit.ly/3eZrDVA)

- "Give people their freedom back!" Musk also shared a Wall Street Journal opinion report on whether shutdowns work to fight the spread of COVID-19. (bit.ly/3fglswG)

- "Bravo Texas!" Musk lauded while sharing a report which said that Texas restaurants, retailers and other businesses can reopen Friday with new rules outlined by the governor's task force. (bit.ly/2SpSnVL)

-"Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest" Musk tweeted in response to a user's comment under the Texas article. (bit.ly/2Wii7nU)

- "Hospitals in California have been half empty this whole time," the billionaire tweeted along with some statistics, adding that "California HHS (Health and Human Services) server crashed. Maybe it has covid." (bit.ly/2WcRAIJ)

April 30th:

- "Why forced isolation is bad" while sharing a report about Americans waiting for "sensible policymakers who have the courage to ignore the panic and rely on facts." (bit.ly/2KJNQsS)

- "Classifying all deaths as corona even if corona didn't cause the death is simply a lie" (bit.ly/2W6PGJu)

“This is misleading to the public”