Namibia shuts harbour town airport after two coronavirus infections

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - The airport in the Namibian harbour town of Walvis Bay has closed after two residents tested positive for the coronavirus and the economic hub went into lockdown.

The airport would be closed for seven days, manager Chrizelda George told media on Sunday.

A third Walvis Bay resident, a colleague of one of the patients, has since tested positive, bringing the total infections nationwide to just 24 with no deaths.

Other airports in the country will still allow domestic flights as scheduled and for emergency evacuations.

Namibia’s flag carrier, Air Namibia, has also suspended all flights in and out of Walvis Bay until June 8.

Most of the desert nation in southwest Africa, which has received international praise after recording so few cases, will ease restrictions from Tuesday.