NASA Ames tells employees to work from home after one tests positive for coronavirus

(Reuters) - NASA’s Ames Research Center in California said late on Sunday it would make its employees work from home until further notice after one tested positive for coronavirus.

The agency said it received confirmation on Sunday of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

"We believe the exposure at the center has been limited, but out of an abundance of caution... Ames Research Center will temporarily go to a mandatory telework status until further notice," the agency said go.nasa.gov/333pvGS in a statement.

Further guidance will be provided to employees who do not have equipment to work from home or who work in labs or other facilities requiring similar technical equipment, according to the statement.

Only essential personnel will be allowed access to the facility to safeguard life, property and critical mission functions, a CBS News affiliate reported.

The facility, located at Moffett Field in California, is one of ten NASA field centers. It conducts research and development in aeronautics, exploration technology and science.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 114 statewide in California as of Sunday, including two passengers aboard the cruise ship Grand Princess who tested positive two days earlier.

Globally, more than 110,000 people have been infected by the virus and over 3,800 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.