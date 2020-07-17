NATO has stopped health crisis becoming a security crisis: Stoltenberg

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 26, 2020. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - NATO has had to adjust but has been able to function during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure the health crisis does not become a security crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

“NATO’s main task is to make sure that health crisis the COVID-19 crisis does not become a security crisis, and we have been able to do that,” he told BBC Radio.

“Of course we have adjusted some of the ways we do our activities... but the main message is that we have been able to uphold deterrence defence, our operational presence, throughout the pandemic.”