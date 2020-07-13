European Commission agrees to €3.4 billion bailout of Dutch airline KLM

FILE PHOTO: KLM airline airplanes are seen parked, as Schiphol Airport reduces its flights due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday said it had approved the 3.4 billion euros ($3.85 billion) bailout package promised by the Dutch government to airline KLM last month.

After months of wrangling with France over the role each country should play in a coronavirus rescue deal, the Netherlands said it would support the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) with 2.4 billion euros in bank loans with guarantees, and a 1 billion euro direct loan.