FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the a special European council on budget in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2020. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted on Thursday that EU leaders had agreed to work on a recovery fund after a video call about the global coronavirus outbreak.

“On the basis of proposals from the European Commission we will work in a constructive manner on a joint strategy for the recovery phase, linked to the multiannual budget,” Rutte said in a tweet.