Business News
April 7, 2020 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch government says no again to using eurobonds for virus crisis

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra reacts at the start of an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra repeated on Tuesday that the Netherlands would not support the use of “eurobonds” to combat Europe’s coronavirus outbreak and it would only support using the European Stablity Mechanism (ESM) with conditions.

“Eurobonds, I wouldn’t do that, and the cabinet also wouldn’t do that,” Hoekstra told parliament before a meeting of eurozone finance ministers, adding that there must always be conditions attached to using ESM.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below