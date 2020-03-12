Dutch ban public events over coronavirus

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands banned events of more than 100 people on Thursday in response to the coronavirus epidemic and told people with respiratory symptoms to stay home.

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a news conference after the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The most far-reaching measures yet in the Netherlands came as the number of new coronavirus infections rose 22% from a day earlier to 614.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said people who could work at home should do so and companies should rotate staff to reduce a further spread of infections.

However, he said schools will remain open for now. The measures will remain in place at least until March 31.

“Closing schools would contribute very little to combating the crisis,” Rutte said, because infection rates in the education system have been low.

A balanced approach is aimed at minimizing disruptions to public life, while reducing risk for vulnerable groups, Rutte said.

“An important goal of the phased approach is to prevent such a peak in infections that would result in the hospitals being overwhelmed,” Rutte said.

The heightened precautions came at a “a possible turning point” in the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands, said Jaap van Dissel, the head of the Dutch Center for Infectious Disease Control.

He said that difficulty in tracing the origin of the virus in cases in the southern province of Noord-Brabant, as well as some in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, made “it necessary to advise additional measures”.

“So we have reached the phase in some parts of the Netherlands, especially in Brabant as has been said, in which we’re tipping” from a containment phase to a mitigation phase.

The measures mean the cancellation of hundreds of concerts, theater shows, sporting events and gatherings at other public locations across the country of 17 million.

Elderly people were advised to avoid groups and public transportation. Universities were told to hold classes online when possible, while medical staff were instructed not to travel abroad.