Dutch agency will review government performance during coronavirus

A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be clients in a safe "quarantine greenhouses" in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Safety Board said on Thursday it would conduct an independent investigation and review of the country’s preparedness and government performance during the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-month roadmap toward relaxing lockdown measures announced in mid-March, including opening schools and some businesses.

The review will look at “the preparation for a pandemic, the crisis management and the measures taken, as well as the phasing out of those measures.”