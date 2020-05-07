Dutch agency will review government performance during coronavirus

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Safety Board said on Thursday it would conduct an independent investigation and review of the country’s preparedness and government performance during the coronavirus outbreak.
The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-month roadmap toward relaxing lockdown measures announced in mid-March, including opening schools and some businesses.
The review will look at “the preparation for a pandemic, the crisis management and the measures taken, as well as the phasing out of those measures.”
