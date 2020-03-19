Prince Harry's Invictus Games postponed over coronavirus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince attends the presentation of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 in The Hague, Netherlands, May 9, 2019. Patrick van Katwijk/Pool via REUTERS

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Britain’s Price Harry told army veterans on Thursday that he was “really sorry” his Invictus Games international sporting event was postponed by at least a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a video posted on Twitter.

“I know how disappointed you all must be, this is a focus that so many of you need,” Prince Harry said.

In the video message posted on the Invictus Games’ twitter account the prince spoke directly to the veterans who planned to participate in the Invictus Games which were due to take place in The Hague, the Netherlands, from 9 to 16 May, 2020.

Prince Harry added the games would be moved to 2021 but no dates were known yet. The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry for military personnel wounded in action.