FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks to reporters in Berlin, Germany, July 9, 2020. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via Reuters

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government announced a new round of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday, including limits on the size of social gatherings and a ban on the sale of alcohol in the evening.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the measures will go into effect from Wednesday.