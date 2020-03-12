Big Dutch galleries close until end of March due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Van Gogh Museum presents the condition of the restoration of Van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch national gallery, the Rijksmuseum, and the nearby Van Gogh museum, two of the Netherlands’ premier tourist attractions in Amsterdam, will be closed to the public at least until March 31 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Their announcements followed minutes after tougher anti-virus measures were announced on Thursday by the Dutch government.

“In line with national policy relating to the coronavirus, the Rijksmuseum will remain closed to the public up to and including 31 March 2020,” a statement on the Rijksmuseum’s website said.