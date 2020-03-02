Nike temporarily closes European HQ in the Netherlands due to coronavirus case

The entrance of Nike headquarters, where employees from different countries work, is pictured in Hilversum, Netherlands March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - U.S. sportswear giant Nike (NKE.N) said on Monday its European headquarters in the Netherlands would be closed until Wednesday after an employee was infected with the new coronavirus.

“We are aware of an employee coronavirus (COVID-19) case. Out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a deep cleaning of the (European headquarters) campus,” the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Dutch health authorities have reported 18 coronavirus infections since Feb. 27.

All facilities in Hilversum, where roughly 2,000 employees from 80 countries work, will be disinfected.

Nike’s global headquarters in the U.S. state of Oregon were closed over the weekend for cleaning due to a suspected coronavirus case.

“We are aware of the presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lake Oswego,” the Nike statement said.

“While we have no information indicating any exposure to Nike employees, out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a deep cleaning of campus.”