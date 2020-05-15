Dutch dog, three cats infected with coronavirus: RTL

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A dog and three house cats in the Netherlands have been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus, broadcaster RTL reported on Friday, citing the country’s agriculture minister.

“Everything points to these animals having been infected by their owners,” RTL quoted minister Carola Schouten as saying. “So if you are ill, do not hug your cat or dog.”

Other animal infections have been occasionally reported around the world during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Netherlands’ National Institute of Health says that the risk an animal could infect humans is very small.