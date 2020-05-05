World News
Dutch police disperse coronavirus protest in The Hague

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The mayor of The Hague on Tuesday issued a statement ordering police to break up a demonstration by around 200 people who had gathered to protest against measures ordered by the government to slow the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Police said in a statement that they were “detaining demonstrators that ignore the mayor’s order”. Local press agency ANP said dozens had been detained.

The Dutch government has banned public gatherings since mid-March, with people required to stand at least 1.5 metres apart in public spaces.

