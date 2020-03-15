Amsterdam's 'Red Light' district hit by coronavirus closings

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Several popular sex clubs in Amsterdam’s “Red Light” district closed their doors on Sunday in response to a rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak in the Netherlands.

The Casa Rosso, Peepshow, Banana Bar and Erotic Museum were among adult entertainment venues along the capital’s old canals that planned to shut down until March 31, Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool reported, citing club operators.

The neighborhood draws millions of visitors to sex shows, adult clubs and brothels, where prostitutes pose in lingerie behind red-lit windows.

“In the interest of the health of staff and guests, the management no longer considers it responsible to stay open,” said a statement issued by de Otten Groep, a company that runs a number of the clubs, Het Parool reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose by 176 to 1,135 on Sunday, with 20 deaths, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said.

The Dutch flower industry also warned on Sunday that it was facing huge losses due to canceled orders during one of the busiest times of the year.