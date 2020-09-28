Dutch PM Rutte: no more audiences at sport gatherings for three weeks

FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Monday announced a raft of new measures intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus including limiting travel, closing bars and restaurants early and discouraging public gatherings.

The measures, which also include wider use of cloth masks for the public in Amsterdam and other big cities, came amid a second wave of cases that have passed the earlier peak in April in numbers of new infections.