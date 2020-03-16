Dutch PM Rutte: coronavirus will spread, we must stick together

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a news conference after the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A large portion of the Dutch population will contract coronavirus in coming months, Dutch Prime Minister Mark cautioned on Monday, appealing to the country to pull together through difficult times ahead.

The Dutch government will do all it can to protect the vulnerable and support the economy, but it is imperative that people help each other, Rutte said in a rare live television address from his office in The Hague.

“The reality is a great number of the Dutch population will get sick, that is what experts tell us,” he said, “It will be a difficult time, but together we will pull through.”