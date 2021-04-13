Dutch PM Rutte: lockdown measures must remain in place until April 28

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a debate over remarks he made during talks to form a new government following the March 17 national elections, in The Hague, Netherlands April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday most lockdown measures in place to combat the country’s coronavirus outbreak must remain in place until at least April 28.

At a press conference in The Hague Rutte said the country’s hospitals are too full and new infection rates are too high to permit any significant easing of measures until the third wave of infections has passed.

Under the current regime the country is under an evening curfew and there is a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.