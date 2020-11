FILE PHOTO: A man is tested on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the XL test facility in Utrecht, Netherlands November 17, 2020. Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands reached over half a million in total coronavirus cases, with 503,123 confirmed infections, data released on Thursday showed.

The daily tally of new infections in 24 hours was 4,470 which was a slight drop from a day earlier in the country, one of the worst hit in Europe’s second COVID-19 wave.