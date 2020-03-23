Confirmed coronavirus infections in Netherlands rise 13%, 34 new deaths

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks down the stairs in central Maastricht after Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs were told to close down as the Netherlands imposed tight restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Netherlands March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by 13% from a day earlier and 34 more people died, Dutch health authorities said on Monday.

The number of infections increased at the slowest pace in percentage terms since the first coronavirus case was reported in the Netherlands on Feb. 27.

There were 545 new infections, taking the total to 4,749. The death toll rose to 213, with victims aged between 55 and 97. The average age was 82.