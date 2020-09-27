Dutch corona cases reach daily record of 2,995: health authorities

FILE PHOTO: People with and without masks walk at the Red Light District, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands hit a daily record of 2,995 on Sunday, data released by health authorities showed.

Coronavirus infections in the country have reached record levels almost every day since mid-September. The previous high of 2,777 was reported on Friday, and the total number of reported cases passed 100,000 earlier last week.

The health authorities reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 6,374.