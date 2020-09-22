Dutch coronavirus cases hit new weekly record

FILE PHOTO: People with and without masks walk at the Red Light District, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands posted a record weekly number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in the week through Sept. 22, hitting 13,471 cases, an increase of more than 60% from the week before, health authorities said on Tuesday.

In the week through Sept. 15 the National Institute for Health (RIVM) had registered 8,265 COVID-19 cases.

The RIVM recorded 33 deaths from the disease in the past seven days, up from 19 deaths a week earlier.